Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.48 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.27.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

