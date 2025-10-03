Matauro LLC Sells 893 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Matauro LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of QUAL opened at $196.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

