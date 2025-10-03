Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6 billion-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $63.27 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corteva by 78.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

