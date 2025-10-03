River Street Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in CrowdStrike $CRWD

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $496.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of -417.48, a P/E/G ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $278.56 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.