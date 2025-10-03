PFG Investments LLC Has $792,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $320.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day moving average of $292.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

