Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $191.43 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

