DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

