iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

