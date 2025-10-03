Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1%

TXN opened at $182.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

