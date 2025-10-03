Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COF stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.