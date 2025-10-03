EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.