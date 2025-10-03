Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of VTV stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
