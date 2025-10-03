Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.