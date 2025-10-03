Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,620 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,620 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

