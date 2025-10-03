Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $605.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $607.16.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

