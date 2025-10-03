Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,785 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

