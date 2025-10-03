Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV is Compass Planning Associates Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
