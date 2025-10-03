West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $616.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

