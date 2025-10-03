Syntax Research Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Syntax Research Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

