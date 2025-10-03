Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,757,000 after buying an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

