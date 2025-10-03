Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Matauro LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matauro LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

