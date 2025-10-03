Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after buying an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,710,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after buying an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MGK stock opened at $405.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.94 and its 200-day moving average is $353.60. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $406.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

