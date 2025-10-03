Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.