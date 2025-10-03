Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

