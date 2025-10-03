Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 910,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 277,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

