Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $132.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $616.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

