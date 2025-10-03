Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 44,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

