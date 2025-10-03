1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200 day moving average of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $309.94.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
