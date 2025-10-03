1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200 day moving average of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.