2,518 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

