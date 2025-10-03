Vanderbilt University Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Vanderbilt University increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.3% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,101,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,084,000 after buying an additional 538,554 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

