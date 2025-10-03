Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $29.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.7647.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

