Pacific Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What is a support level?
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.