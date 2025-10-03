Contrasting Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 4.57% 14.74% 8.70% American Woodmark 5.11% 9.43% 5.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

36.3% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and American Woodmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $441.07 million 0.53 $20.15 million $3.54 12.62 American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.58 $99.46 million $5.59 12.15

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Flexsteel Industries. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexsteel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flexsteel Industries and American Woodmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Flexsteel Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer sales force. It also engages in export related activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.