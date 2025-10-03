Warner Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

