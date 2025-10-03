Crews Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,942,000 after acquiring an additional 601,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

