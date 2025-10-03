Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Position Boosted by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

