Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 65.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

