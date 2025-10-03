Crews Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

