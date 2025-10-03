Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

