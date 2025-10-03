Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of VBR opened at $210.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average is $194.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.