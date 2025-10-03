HT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $340.91 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $341.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.