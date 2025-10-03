Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

