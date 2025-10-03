Barton Investment Management Has $8.01 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,014,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,205.40. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $7,247,635 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

