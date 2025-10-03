ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 226 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.01. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

