ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $720.53 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $403.16 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.91, a PEG ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $758.18 and a 200 day moving average of $706.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

