Vicus Capital Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $198.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

