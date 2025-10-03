FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

