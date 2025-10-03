Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

