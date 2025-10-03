Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

