Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,985 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.