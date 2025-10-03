Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $37,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.